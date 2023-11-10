Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $21.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $21.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.62. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.74 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $262.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.