Piper Sandler Downgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to Neutral

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Toast Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

