Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $73.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

