Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of PLNT opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

