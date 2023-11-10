Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Playtika traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 588434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 1,215.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

