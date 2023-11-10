Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Playtika traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 588434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.
Playtika Trading Down 4.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playtika Company Profile
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
