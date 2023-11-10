Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,453.53

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,453.53 ($17.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,398 ($17.26). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,418 ($17.50), with a volume of 100,901 shares trading hands.

Plus500 Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 589.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,378.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,453.53.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.32. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,083.33%.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.