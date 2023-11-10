PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Trading Down 23.2%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Trading Down 23.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) engages in the development and production of fuel cells stacks and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, stationary, and applications in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Aviation, Marine, Off-Road, On-Road, And Power Generation segments. It offers Power Generation 5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; Power Generation System 200, a compact fuel cell system with a net power of 200 kW designed specifically for stationary applications; and Power Generation System 100, a fuel cell system that enables durable and flexible use, with an electric output of up to 100 kW specifically designed to accomplish compact integration together with a high-power output.

