PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.18 and a beta of 0.96. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $285,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $107,024.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,861 shares in the company, valued at $11,997,083.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,029 shares of company stock worth $2,307,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

