PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

PWSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

PowerSchool stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -189.18 and a beta of 0.96. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $56,071.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 374,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,442 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $34,711,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 104.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after buying an additional 1,526,052 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $32,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 536.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,331 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at $17,345,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

