Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.54. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 6,375 shares trading hands.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

