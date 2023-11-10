Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.29.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $21.87 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $454,914.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,546,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,002,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $454,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,002,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,459 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

