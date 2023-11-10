PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

PHM stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

