PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 52,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 42,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

PureBase Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About PureBase

PureBase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

