PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.89.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

