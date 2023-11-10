Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VTYX
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $47.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after buying an additional 5,909,854 shares during the period.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,439,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,442,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,717 shares of company stock worth $5,341,854. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ventyx Biosciences
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.