Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.95). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after buying an additional 5,909,854 shares during the period.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $400,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,439,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,442,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,717 shares of company stock worth $5,341,854. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

