Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for 98532 (KMP.TO) Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) ( TSE:KMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.66. The firm had revenue of C$86.86 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

