Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Issued By B. Riley

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Xponential Fitness in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

XPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE:XPOF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $649.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,230.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 21,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $498,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,950 shares of company stock valued at $638,508. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.