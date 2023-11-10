Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for SunCoke Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $712.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.