Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Qualstar Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.
Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.
About Qualstar
Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.
