Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.94. 613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QBCRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QBCRF

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.