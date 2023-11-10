Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.68 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.61. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

