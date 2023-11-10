Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.05 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.10). 2,518,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,899,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 91.20 ($1.13).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,983.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

