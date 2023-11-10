Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 509150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

METC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 36.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $842.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

