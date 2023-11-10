Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Shares Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 40% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,680 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Remote Monitored Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.

About Remote Monitored Systems

(Get Free Report)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.