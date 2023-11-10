Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waters Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $11.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.20. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.73 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $253.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.85. Waters has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Waters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Waters by 12.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 3.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waters by 35.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

