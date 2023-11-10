Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.48) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.00). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.53) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.26 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.