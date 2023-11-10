Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.48) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.00). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.53) EPS.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.26 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
