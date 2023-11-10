Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DocGo Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DocGo in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get DocGo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

DocGo Trading Down 4.0 %

DocGo stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a PE ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.05. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%.

Insider Activity at DocGo

In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,141.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,141.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,334 shares of company stock worth $745,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DocGo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.