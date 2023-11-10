Research Analysts Set Expectations for DarioHealth Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DarioHealth in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for DarioHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRIO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $5.45 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 136.37% and a negative return on equity of 43.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 25.3% during the second quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 258,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 729.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 429,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 70,441 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Featured Stories

