Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSL. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

