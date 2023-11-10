Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 231879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

