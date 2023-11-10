REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of REX opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $634.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $41.63.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $211.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

