RingCentral’s (RNG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.