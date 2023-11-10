Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 9.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $27.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 51,601,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 37,150,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 281.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 9.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.