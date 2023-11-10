Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.72. 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 8,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.86. The company has a market cap of C$109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.83.
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.
