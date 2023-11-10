Roth Mkm Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

