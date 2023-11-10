Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $32.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Xencor Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. Xencor’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 57.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Xencor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

