R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.11

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.11 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 10.90 ($0.13). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14), with a volume of 709,563 shares changing hands.

R&Q Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.15, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a current ratio of 17.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.11. The stock has a market cap of £41.66 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.47.

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

