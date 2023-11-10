Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

SBRA stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.