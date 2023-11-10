Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SSL. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.39 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

