Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,958,879 shares trading hands.

Savannah Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market capitalization of £49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.92.

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Savannah Resources

In other news, insider Bruce Griffin purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,703.25). In other news, insider Bruce Griffin purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,703.25). Also, insider Emanuel Proença bought 229,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,874.92 ($8,486.51). 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.