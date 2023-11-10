Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $175.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.11. Ecolab has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

