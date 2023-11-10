Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on A. O. Smith Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.78. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,581 shares of company stock worth $5,274,763. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $656,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

