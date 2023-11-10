Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

AXTA opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

