Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

SES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$7.91 on Friday.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$7.91 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Secure Energy Services



Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Articles

