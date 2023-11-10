Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $5.21 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $140.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

