Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s previous close.

SEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

