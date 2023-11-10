Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $861.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

