Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Featured Stories

