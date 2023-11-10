Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Evercore lifted their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

SHOP stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $33,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

