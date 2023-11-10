Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

